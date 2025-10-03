Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) is above average at 53.42x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FNV is 191.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FNV on October 03, 2025 was 722.37K shares.

FNV stock’s latest price update

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.13% in relation to its previous close of $222.27. However, the company has experienced a 1.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-02 that Investors interested in stocks from the Mining – Gold sector have probably already heard of Gold Fields (GFI) and Franco-Nevada (FNV). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

FNV’s Market Performance

FNV’s stock has risen by 1.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.49% and a quarterly rise of 31.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Franco-Nevada Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.58% for FNV stock, with a simple moving average of 35.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNV

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FNV reach a price target of $180, previously predicting the price at $165. The rating they have provided for FNV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 26th, 2025.

FNV Trading at 15.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +14.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNV rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $208.01. In addition, Franco-Nevada Corporation saw 75.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.68% for the present operating margin

0.71% for the gross margin

The net margin for Franco-Nevada Corporation stands at 0.59%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 12.61%, with 11.93% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $944.18 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.