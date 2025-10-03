Forward Air Corp (FWRD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ: FWRD) has decreased by -4.21% when compared to last closing price of $24.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a -13.53% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that HOUSTON, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of Weatherford Industrial Intelligence, a breakthrough digital portfolio unveiled at the Company’s flagship FWRD 2025 Technology Conference in Houston.

Is It Worth Investing in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ: FWRD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FWRD is 1.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FWRD is 21.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.23% of that float. On October 03, 2025, FWRD’s average trading volume was 590.51K shares.

FWRD’s Market Performance

FWRD’s stock has seen a -13.53% decrease for the week, with a -20.31% drop in the past month and a -9.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.69% for Forward Air Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.85% for FWRD’s stock, with a -4.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FWRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FWRD stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for FWRD by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for FWRD in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $29 based on the research report published on June 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to FWRD, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on August 29th of the previous year.

FWRD Trading at -17.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -21.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWRD fell by -13.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.74. In addition, Forward Air Corp saw -32.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FWRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.12% for the gross margin

The net margin for Forward Air Corp stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -78.76%, with -5.89% for asset returns.

Based on Forward Air Corp (FWRD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$916.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Forward Air Corp (FWRD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.