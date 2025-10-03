Forte Biosciences Inc (FBRX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FBRX is 2.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FBRX is 10.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. On October 03, 2025, FBRX’s average trading volume was 73.73K shares.

FBRX stock’s latest price update

The stock of Forte Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: FBRX) has decreased by -7.44% when compared to last closing price of $14.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.68% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-08-14 that DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forte Biosciences, Inc. (www.fortebiorx.com) (NASDAQ: FBRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, today announced its second quarter 2025 financial results and provided a business update. “I am deeply appreciative of the Forte team’s incredible accomplishments in initiating 3 clinical trials for FB102 with data readouts shortly.” said Forte Biosciences CEO Paul Wagner, PhD. “We have begun dosing subjects in th.

FBRX’s Market Performance

Forte Biosciences Inc (FBRX) has experienced a -5.68% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.41% rise in the past month, and a -1.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.71% for FBRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.77% for FBRX stock, with a simple moving average of 19.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBRX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for FBRX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for FBRX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $75 based on the research report published on August 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to FBRX, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

FBRX Trading at 14.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.17%, as shares surge +22.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBRX fell by -5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.95. In addition, Forte Biosciences Inc saw 140.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBRX starting from Riley Antony A, who purchased 22,514 shares at the price of $5.55 back on Nov 21 ’24. After this action, Riley Antony A now owns 30,776 shares of Forte Biosciences Inc, valued at $124,998 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1149.55% for the present operating margin

-0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Forte Biosciences Inc stands at -1117.16%. The total capital return value is set at -0.44%. Equity return is now at value -73.46%, with -63.43% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$35.44 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1604.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Forte Biosciences Inc (FBRX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.