Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FHTX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.91% in relation to its previous close of $4.93. However, the company has experienced a -3.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-01 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) points to a 130.6% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FHTX) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 3.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FHTX is 28.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FHTX on October 03, 2025 was 108.62K shares.

FHTX’s Market Performance

FHTX’s stock has seen a -3.20% decrease for the week, with a -13.85% drop in the past month and a -11.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.98% for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.31% for FHTX’s stock, with a -3.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHTX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FHTX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for FHTX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10 based on the research report published on September 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citizens JMP, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FHTX reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for FHTX stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to FHTX, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on September 03rd of the previous year.

FHTX Trading at -12.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares sank -15.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHTX fell by -3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.06. In addition, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc saw -51.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FHTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.8% for the present operating margin

0.96% for the gross margin

The net margin for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc stands at -3.12%. The total capital return value is set at -0.62%.

Based on Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX), the company’s capital structure generated -0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$97.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.