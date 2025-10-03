Five Below Inc (FIVE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) has decreased by -0.92% when compared to last closing price of $156.65.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-10-01 that Five Below delivered strong Q2 2025 results, driven by traffic growth and CEO Winnie Park’s on-trend merchandising strategy. FIVE’s guidance for same-store sales growth is conservative, but recent performance and management’s track record suggest upside potential. Despite a high valuation, FIVE’s growth prospects, store expansion, and premium positioning justify a buy rating versus other discount retailers.

Is It Worth Investing in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) Right Now?

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FIVE is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 12 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for FIVE is 53.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FIVE on October 03, 2025 was 1.25M shares.

FIVE’s Market Performance

FIVE stock saw an increase of 0.29% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.58% and a quarterly increase of 20.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.24% for Five Below Inc (FIVE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.64% for FIVE’s stock, with a 41.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIVE stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for FIVE by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for FIVE in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $187 based on the research report published on September 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIVE reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for FIVE stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on September 17th, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to FIVE, setting the target price at $144 in the report published on August 22nd of the current year.

FIVE Trading at 7.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +1.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVE rose by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.22. In addition, Five Below Inc saw 73.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Masciantonio Ronald James, the EVP, General Counsel of Five Below Inc, sold 818 shares at $146.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29 ’25, which means that Masciantonio Ronald James is holding 9,858 shares at $119,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Five Below Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 15.54%, with 6.34% for asset returns.

Based on Five Below Inc (FIVE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $491.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 908.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Five Below Inc (FIVE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.