First Hawaiian INC (FHB) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of First Hawaiian INC (FHB) has gone down by -2.43% for the week, with a -5.60% drop in the past month and a -7.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.92% for FHB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.34% for FHB’s stock, with a -2.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Hawaiian INC (NASDAQ: FHB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Hawaiian INC (NASDAQ: FHB) is above average at 12.63x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for FHB is 123.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FHB on October 03, 2025 was 1.02M shares.

FHB stock’s latest price update

The stock price of First Hawaiian INC (NASDAQ: FHB) has dropped by -0.37% compared to previous close of $24.55. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-10 that First Hawaiian (FHB) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHB stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for FHB by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for FHB in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $27 based on the research report published on September 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FHB reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for FHB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 21st, 2025.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to FHB, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 27th of the previous year.

FHB Trading at -2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHB fell by -2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.31. In addition, First Hawaiian INC saw 5.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FHB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27% for the present operating margin

0.69% for the gross margin

The net margin for First Hawaiian INC stands at 0.22%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 9.40%, with 1.03% for asset returns.

Based on First Hawaiian INC (FHB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $330.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, First Hawaiian INC (FHB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.