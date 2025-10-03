FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

FNGR has 36-month beta value of -0.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FNGR is 43.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FNGR on October 03, 2025 was 319.65K shares.

FNGR stock’s latest price update

The stock of FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ: FNGR) has increased by 8.27% when compared to last closing price of $1.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-08-14 that Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – August 14, 2025) – FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) (“FingerMotion” or the “Company”), a mobile services, data, and technology company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Shanghai JiuGe Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“JiuGe Technology”), will showcase its Advanced Mobile Integrated Command and Communication Platform (the “C2 Platform”) at the 2nd Indonesia International Emergency, Disaster Reduction and Rescue Expo (“EDRR Indonesia”).

FNGR’s Market Performance

FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) has seen a 5.58% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.43% gain in the past month and a -13.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.19% for FNGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.45% for FNGR’s stock, with a -4.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNGR stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for FNGR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for FNGR in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $5 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FNGR Trading at 6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +14.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNGR rose by +6.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6285. In addition, FingerMotion Inc saw -20.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNGR starting from Lee Yew Hon, who sold 9,000 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Sep 09 ’25. After this action, Lee Yew Hon now owns 469,000 shares of FingerMotion Inc, valued at $16,050 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.18% for the present operating margin

0.06% for the gross margin

The net margin for FingerMotion Inc stands at -0.15%. The total capital return value is set at -0.39%. Equity return is now at value -40.25%, with -13.33% for asset returns.

Based on FingerMotion Inc (FNGR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -29.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$5.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.