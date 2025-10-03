Ferrovial S.E (FER) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Ferrovial S.E (NASDAQ: FER) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.49% in relation to its previous close of $58.52. However, the company has experienced a 7.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-08-26 that The project will bring reliable electricity to the grid and drive long-term economic growth in the region AMSTERDAM, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ferrovial, a leading global infrastructure company, will develop a new 250 MW solar photovoltaic facility, located in Milam County, Texas. The project represents a total investment of approximately $355 million, including debt.

Is It Worth Investing in Ferrovial S.E (NASDAQ: FER) Right Now?

Ferrovial S.E (NASDAQ: FER) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.89x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FER is 459.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of FER was 355.71K shares.

FER’s Market Performance

FER’s stock has seen a 7.55% increase for the week, with a 11.47% rise in the past month and a 13.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for Ferrovial S.E The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.65% for FER’s stock, with a 22.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FER Trading at 8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.76% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FER rose by +7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.31. In addition, Ferrovial S.E saw 38.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.35% for the present operating margin

0.87% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferrovial S.E stands at 0.36%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 66.24%, with 12.15% for asset returns.

Based on Ferrovial S.E (FER), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.54 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ferrovial S.E (FER) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.