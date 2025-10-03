Fenbo Holdings Ltd (FEBO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Fenbo Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FEBO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 18.82% compared to its previous closing price of $0.68. However, the company has seen a gain of 20.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that Hong Kong, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FEBO) (“FEBO”, or the “Company”), an established original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for Spectrum Brands, a global home essentials company, producing electrical hair styling products under the “Remington” brand, today announced, on September 12, 2025, the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that based on the closing bid price of the ordinary shares of the Company for the last 30 consecutive business days, the Company no longer meets the continued listing requirement of Nasdaq under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2), to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share.

Is It Worth Investing in Fenbo Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FEBO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FEBO is also noteworthy at -1.43.

The public float for FEBO is 3.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.37% of that float. The average trading volume of FEBO on October 03, 2025 was 159.97K shares.

FEBO’s Market Performance

The stock of Fenbo Holdings Ltd (FEBO) has seen a 20.06% increase in the past week, with a 15.43% rise in the past month, and a -25.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.42% for FEBO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.82% for FEBO’s stock, with a -29.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FEBO Trading at 5.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FEBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.71%, as shares surge +17.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FEBO rose by +20.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7425. In addition, Fenbo Holdings Ltd saw -86.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FEBO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fenbo Holdings Ltd stands at -0.12%. The total capital return value is set at -0.25%. Equity return is now at value -29.41%, with -15.52% for asset returns.

Based on Fenbo Holdings Ltd (FEBO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.81. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -24.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$5.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Fenbo Holdings Ltd (FEBO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.