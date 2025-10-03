FBS Global Ltd (FBGL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of FBS Global Ltd (NASDAQ: FBGL) has increased by 3.28% when compared to last closing price of $0.75.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that Ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and the Company’s listing on such exchange is not affected by the receipt of the Notice

Is It Worth Investing in FBS Global Ltd (NASDAQ: FBGL) Right Now?

The average trading volume of FBGL on October 03, 2025 was 375.87K shares.

FBGL’s Market Performance

The stock of FBS Global Ltd (FBGL) has seen a 13.30% increase in the past week, with a 29.17% rise in the past month, and a 29.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.81% for FBGL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.52% for FBGL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.44% for the last 200 days.

FBGL Trading at 23.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.40%, as shares surge +36.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.00% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for FBGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07% for the present operating margin

0.09% for the gross margin

The net margin for FBS Global Ltd stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.22%.

Based on FBS Global Ltd (FBGL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -14.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $0.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at -13.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FBS Global Ltd (FBGL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.