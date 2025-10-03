Fangdd Network Group Ltd (DUO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for DUO is also noteworthy at 2.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DUO is 3.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.97% of that float. The average trading volume of DUO on October 03, 2025 was 2.24M shares.

DUO stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fangdd Network Group Ltd (NASDAQ: DUO) has plunged by -4.30% when compared to previous closing price of $3.49, but the company has seen a -2.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fangdd Network Group Ltd.

DUO’s Market Performance

Fangdd Network Group Ltd (DUO) has seen a -2.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 50.45% gain in the past month and a 44.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.69% for DUO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.77% for DUO’s stock, with a -33.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DUO Trading at 32.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares surge +28.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUO fell by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.58. In addition, Fangdd Network Group Ltd saw -93.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DUO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.32% for the present operating margin

0.16% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fangdd Network Group Ltd stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.32%. Equity return is now at value -8.20%, with -3.61% for asset returns.

Based on Fangdd Network Group Ltd (DUO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$123.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Fangdd Network Group Ltd (DUO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.