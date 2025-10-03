Exodus Movement Inc (EXOD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Exodus Movement Inc (AMEX: EXOD) is above average at 9.48x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EXOD is 3.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXOD on October 03, 2025 was 127.35K shares.

EXOD stock’s latest price update

The stock of Exodus Movement Inc (AMEX: EXOD) has increased by 9.01% when compared to last closing price of $28.31.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-25 that Exodus Movement, Inc. (EXOD) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

EXOD’s Market Performance

Exodus Movement Inc (EXOD) has seen a 6.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 26.84% gain in the past month and a -5.91% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.59% for EXOD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.36% for EXOD’s stock, with a -16.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXOD stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for EXOD by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for EXOD in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $45 based on the research report published on August 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXOD reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for EXOD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 17th, 2025.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to EXOD, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on March 12th of the current year.

EXOD Trading at 8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares surge +26.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXOD rose by +6.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.48. In addition, Exodus Movement Inc saw 92.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXOD starting from Olivera Matias, who sold 4,887 shares at the price of $42.00 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Olivera Matias now owns 247,366 shares of Exodus Movement Inc, valued at $205,254 using the latest closing price.

Gernetzke James, the Chief Financial Officer of Exodus Movement Inc, sold 800 shares at $40.75 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Gernetzke James is holding 405,145 shares at $32,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.69% for the gross margin

The net margin for Exodus Movement Inc stands at 0.72%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 39.57%, with 35.24% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $37.31 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Exodus Movement Inc (EXOD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.