Examining the Volatility of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (SUPN) Stock

The stock of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) has gone up by 3.44% for the week, with a 7.09% rise in the past month and a 54.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.51% for SUPN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.59% for SUPN’s stock, with a 34.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) Right Now?

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SUPN is 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SUPN is 52.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SUPN on October 03, 2025 was 806.03K shares.

SUPN stock’s latest price update

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN)’s stock price has soared by 1.44% in relation to previous closing price of $47.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-25 that Does Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUPN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SUPN by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for SUPN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $42 based on the research report published on July 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUPN reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for SUPN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 19th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to SUPN, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on September 11th of the previous year.

SUPN Trading at 12.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.02% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +6.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPN rose by +4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.53. In addition, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 52.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Khattar Jack A., the President, CEO of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, sold 40,173 shares at $48.07 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01 ’25, which means that Khattar Jack A. is holding 1,160,870 shares at $1,931,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.82% for the gross margin

The net margin for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 6.38%, with 4.78% for asset returns.

Based on Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $178.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.