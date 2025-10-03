Examining the Volatility of Premier Inc’s (PINC) Stock

The stock of Premier Inc (PINC) has gone up by 0.14% for the week, with a 8.75% rise in the past month and a 26.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.94% for PINC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.56% for PINC’s stock, with a 27.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) Right Now?

Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PINC is 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PINC is 81.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PINC on October 03, 2025 was 1.80M shares.

PINC stock’s latest price update

Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC)’s stock price has soared by 0.11% in relation to previous closing price of $27.8. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that SHANGHAI, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI), a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions, today announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with a leading multinational automotive manufacturer, extending a collaboration that began in 2015.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINC

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PINC reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for PINC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 08th, 2024.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to PINC, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

PINC Trading at 10.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.31%, as shares surge +5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINC rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.14. In addition, Premier Inc saw 39.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINC starting from Brailo Andy, who sold 5,581 shares at the price of $26.29 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, Brailo Andy now owns 93,866 shares of Premier Inc, valued at $146,724 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.72% for the gross margin

The net margin for Premier Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value 3.56%, with 1.90% for asset returns.

Based on Premier Inc (PINC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $232.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Premier Inc (PINC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.