Examining the Volatility of Newmark Group Inc’s (NMRK) Stock

The stock of Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) has seen a -3.71% decrease in the past week, with a 4.37% gain in the past month, and a 45.16% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for NMRK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.13% for NMRK’s stock, with a 33.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ: NMRK) Right Now?

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ: NMRK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58x compared to its average ratio. NMRK has 36-month beta value of 2.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NMRK is 151.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NMRK on October 03, 2025 was 1.42M shares.

NMRK stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ: NMRK) has plunged by -1.78% when compared to previous closing price of $18.49, but the company has seen a -3.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-04 that NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) (“Newmark” or “the Company”), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces the Company has arranged a $425 million loan on behalf of Centerbridge Partners and Merit Hill Capital for the refinancing of a national portfolio of 78 self-storage properties (“the Portfolio”).

Analysts’ Opinion of NMRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMRK stocks, with Citizens JMP repeating the rating for NMRK by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform”. The predicted price for NMRK in the upcoming period, according to Citizens JMP is $17 based on the research report published on July 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NMRK reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for NMRK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2025.

NMRK Trading at 3.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMRK fell by -3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.94. In addition, Newmark Group Inc saw 16.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NMRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Newmark Group Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 6.00%, with 1.48% for asset returns.

Based on Newmark Group Inc (NMRK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.81. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $337.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.