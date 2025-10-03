Examining the Volatility of Compass Pathways Plc ADR’s (CMPS) Stock

The stock of Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) has gone up by 6.18% for the week, with a 27.60% rise in the past month and a 84.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.03% for CMPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.86% for CMPS’s stock, with a 48.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CMPS is 2.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CMPS is 88.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMPS on October 03, 2025 was 1.89M shares.

CMPS stock’s latest price update

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS)’s stock price has soared by 4.16% in relation to previous closing price of $5.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-09 that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS ) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 9, 2025 10:45 AM EDT Company Participants Kabir Nath – CEO & Director Guy Goodwin – Chief Medical Officer Lori Englebert – Chief Commercial Officer Teri Loxam – CFO, Principal Financial Officer & Principal Accounting Officer Conference Call Participants Judah Frommer – Morgan Stanley, Research Division Presentation Judah Frommer Equity Analyst All right. Good morning, everyone.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CMPS by listing it as a “In-line”. The predicted price for CMPS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $6 based on the research report published on June 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMPS reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CMPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 27th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to CMPS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

CMPS Trading at 25.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +17.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPS rose by +6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.32. In addition, Compass Pathways Plc ADR saw -4.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPS

The total capital return value is set at -0.72%. Equity return is now at value -71.30%, with -48.46% for asset returns.

Based on Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -41.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$178.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.