Everbright Digital Holding Ltd (EDHL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Everbright Digital Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: EDHL)’s stock price has gone decline by -20.92% in comparison to its previous close of $0.64, however, the company has experienced a -28.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-29 that HONG KONG, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Everbright Digital Holding Limited (the “Company” or “Everbright”) (Nasdaq: EDHL), an integrated marketing solutions provider headquartered in Hong Kong, confirmed that on August 25, 2025, it received a written notification (the “Notification Letter”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), notifying the Company that it is no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires companies on the Nasdaq Capital Market to maintain a minimum bid price of at least $1 per share for continued listing.

Is It Worth Investing in Everbright Digital Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: EDHL) Right Now?

The average trading volume of EDHL on October 03, 2025 was 4.03M shares.

EDHL’s Market Performance

The stock of Everbright Digital Holding Ltd (EDHL) has seen a -28.34% decrease in the past week, with a 29.31% rise in the past month, and a -91.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 27.35% for EDHL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.88% for EDHL’s stock, with a -80.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDHL Trading at -17.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.99%, as shares surge +36.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.35% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for EDHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for Everbright Digital Holding Ltd stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.24%.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $0.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Everbright Digital Holding Ltd (EDHL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.