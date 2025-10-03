Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Tower Semiconductor Ltd’s (TSEM) Stock

In the past week, TSEM stock has gone up by 11.47%, with a monthly gain of 22.37% and a quarterly surge of 64.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.75% for Tower Semiconductor Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.70% for TSEM’s stock, with a 62.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: TSEM) Right Now?

Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: TSEM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TSEM is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TSEM is 111.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSEM on October 03, 2025 was 1.19M shares.

TSEM stock’s latest price update

Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: TSEM)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.87% in comparison to its previous close of $74.79, however, the company has experienced a 11.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-25 that Monolithically integrated, optically pumped, programmable multi-color laser built on Tower’s PH18 platform enables scalable CWDM/DWDM optical fabrics for disaggregated AI clusters

Analysts’ Opinion of TSEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSEM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TSEM by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for TSEM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $74 based on the research report published on September 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Neutral” to TSEM, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on February 29th of the previous year.

TSEM Trading at 31.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.38% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +20.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSEM rose by +11.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.21. In addition, Tower Semiconductor Ltd saw 72.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tower Semiconductor Ltd stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 7.41%, with 6.37% for asset returns.

Based on Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $451.32 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.