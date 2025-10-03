Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc’s (PLX) Stock

The stock of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX) has seen a 20.69% increase in the past week, with a 56.36% gain in the past month, and a 69.13% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.32% for PLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.10% for PLX stock, with a simple moving average of 23.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (AMEX: PLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (AMEX: PLX) is above average at 33.60x. The 36-month beta value for PLX is also noteworthy at -0.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PLX is 76.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.82% of that float. The average trading volume of PLX on October 03, 2025 was 659.15K shares.

PLX stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (AMEX: PLX) has surged by 6.25% when compared to previous closing price of $2.34, but the company has seen a 20.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-11 that CARMIEL, ISRAEL / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American:PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell-based protein expression system, today announced that Eyal Rubin, the Company’s former Sr. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Investor Summit Virtual on September 16, 2025, updating investors about the Company’s growth strategies and market opportunities. Event Details Event: Q3 Investor Summit Presentation Date: September 16, 2025 Presentation Time: 10:30 a.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PLX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PLX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on June 08, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLX reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for PLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 17th, 2017.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to PLX, setting the target price at $2.60 in the report published on April 23rd of the previous year.

PLX Trading at 44.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares surge +60.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLX rose by +19.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.99. In addition, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc saw 136.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLX starting from Schwartz Aharon, who purchased 129,000 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Jun 10 ’25. After this action, Schwartz Aharon now owns 303,000 shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc, valued at $205,884 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 15.99%, with 7.38% for asset returns.

Based on Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.