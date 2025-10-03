Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Materialise Nv ADR’s (MTLS) Stock

In the past week, MTLS stock has gone up by 4.65%, with a monthly gain of 18.66% and a quarterly surge of 1.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.47% for Materialise Nv ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.12% for MTLS’s stock, with a -0.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Materialise Nv ADR (NASDAQ: MTLS) Right Now?

Materialise Nv ADR (NASDAQ: MTLS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MTLS is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MTLS is 59.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTLS on October 03, 2025 was 115.03K shares.

MTLS stock’s latest price update

Materialise Nv ADR (NASDAQ: MTLS)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.33% in comparison to its previous close of $5.4, however, the company has experienced a 4.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-28 that Materialise’s Q2 results were weak due to European automotive headwinds and macro uncertainty. Materialise’s Medical segment continues to thrive, and its Software business is nearly done transitioning to a recurring revenue model. Medical segment strength justifies a higher valuation, but the Manufacturing business must stabilize before the stock can meaningfully re-rate.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTLS stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for MTLS by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for MTLS in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $9.50 based on the research report published on April 24, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Kepler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTLS reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for MTLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 26th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to MTLS, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

MTLS Trading at 12.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares surge +17.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTLS rose by +4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.36. In addition, Materialise Nv ADR saw 6.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MTLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.57% for the gross margin

The net margin for Materialise Nv ADR stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 2.21%, with 1.36% for asset returns.

Based on Materialise Nv ADR (MTLS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $31.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Materialise Nv ADR (MTLS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.