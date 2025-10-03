Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR’s (PHG) Stock

The stock of Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) has seen a 4.33% increase in the past week, with a 0.90% gain in the past month, and a 17.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.05% for PHG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.69% for PHG stock, with a simple moving average of 9.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (NYSE: PHG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PHG is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PHG is 950.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. The average trading volume of PHG on October 03, 2025 was 892.93K shares.

PHG stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (NYSE: PHG) has surged by 0.76% when compared to previous closing price of $27.77, but the company has seen a 4.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The official Philips Home Access online store has been launched at homeaccess.philips, offering U.S. consumers direct access to a full range of keyless smart locks and home security solutions.

PHG Trading at 2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares sank -0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHG rose by +3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.78. In addition, Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR saw -14.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value -7.07%, with -2.88% for asset returns.

Based on Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.81. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.92 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.