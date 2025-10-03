Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Embraer S.A. ADR’s (ERJ) Stock

The stock of Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) has seen a -5.35% decrease in the past week, with a -0.61% drop in the past month, and a -6.95% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for ERJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.94% for ERJ stock, with a simple moving average of 16.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE: ERJ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE: ERJ) is above average at 27.62x. The 36-month beta value for ERJ is also noteworthy at 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ERJ is 183.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. The average trading volume of ERJ on October 03, 2025 was 1.93M shares.

ERJ stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE: ERJ) has plunged by -6.24% when compared to previous closing price of $60.56, but the company has seen a -5.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. reuters.com reported 2025-10-02 that Brazilian planemaker Embraer said on Thursday it delivered 62 aircraft in the third quarter of 2025, about 5% higher than the 59 deliveries in the same period last year.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERJ stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ERJ by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for ERJ in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $64 based on the research report published on July 31, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ERJ reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for ERJ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 04th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to ERJ, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

ERJ Trading at -0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERJ fell by -5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.11. In addition, Embraer S.A. ADR saw 60.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Embraer S.A. ADR stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 12.21%, with 3.29% for asset returns.

Based on Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.65. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.01 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.