Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Borealis Foods Inc’s (BRLS) Stock

The stock of Borealis Foods Inc (BRLS) has seen a 69.20% increase in the past week, with a 45.55% gain in the past month, and a 11.39% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.36% for BRLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 52.56% for BRLS stock, with a simple moving average of -16.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Borealis Foods Inc (NASDAQ: BRLS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BRLS is also noteworthy at 0.25.

The public float for BRLS is 5.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume of BRLS on October 03, 2025 was 12.24K shares.

BRLS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Borealis Foods Inc (NASDAQ: BRLS) has surged by 53.35% when compared to previous closing price of $2.62, but the company has seen a 69.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-08 that NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Borealis Foods Inc. (Nasdaq: BRLS), a leading food science innovator, proudly announces that its Chef Woo® high-protein ramen has earned top honors from two of the food industry’s most respected tastemakers.

BRLS Trading at 41.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.49%, as shares surge +45.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRLS rose by +69.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Borealis Foods Inc saw -54.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.51% for the present operating margin

0.1% for the gross margin

The net margin for Borealis Foods Inc stands at -0.68%. The total capital return value is set at -0.81%. Equity return is now at value -5302.44%, with -32.08% for asset returns.

Based on Borealis Foods Inc (BRLS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$18.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Borealis Foods Inc (BRLS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.