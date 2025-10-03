Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Amtech Systems Inc’s (ASYS) Stock

The stock of Amtech Systems Inc (ASYS) has seen a -0.78% decrease in the past week, with a 53.45% gain in the past month, and a 98.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.08% for ASYS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.36% for ASYS stock, with a simple moving average of 73.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amtech Systems Inc (NASDAQ: ASYS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ASYS is also noteworthy at 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ASYS is 11.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. The average trading volume of ASYS on October 03, 2025 was 179.96K shares.

ASYS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Amtech Systems Inc (NASDAQ: ASYS) has plunged by -8.06% when compared to previous closing price of $9.68, but the company has seen a -0.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-25 that Amtech Systems maintains a range-bound stock pattern, despite a recent multi-month rally, with shares facing significant overhead resistance near $12. Recent Q3 results showed a 26% sequential revenue jump to $19.6 million, driven by strong performance in both Thermal Processing and Semiconductor Fabrication segments. AI infrastructure spending boosts ASYS’s Thermal Processing segment, while the company strategically grows recurring revenue alongside capital equipment sales.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASYS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for ASYS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ASYS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15 based on the research report published on March 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASYS reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ASYS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 12th, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to ASYS, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

ASYS Trading at 32.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.41%, as shares surge +38.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASYS fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.87. In addition, Amtech Systems Inc saw 53.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASYS starting from Averick Robert M, who purchased 46,272 shares at the price of $3.46 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Averick Robert M now owns 653,883 shares of Amtech Systems Inc, valued at $160,101 using the latest closing price.

Averick Robert M, the Director of Amtech Systems Inc, purchased 21,377 shares at $3.54 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Averick Robert M is holding 675,260 shares at $75,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.36% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Amtech Systems Inc stands at -0.38%. The total capital return value is set at -0.42%. Equity return is now at value -47.86%, with -29.49% for asset returns.

Based on Amtech Systems Inc (ASYS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -387.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$3.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Amtech Systems Inc (ASYS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.