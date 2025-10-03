Evaluating the Impact of -2.78% Increase on National Fuel Gas Co’s (NFG) Stock

The stock of National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) has seen a -4.87% decrease in the past week, with a 2.69% gain in the past month, and a 6.54% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for NFG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.11% for NFG’s stock, with a 12.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in National Fuel Gas Co (NYSE: NFG) Right Now?

National Fuel Gas Co (NYSE: NFG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.36x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NFG is 89.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.92% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of NFG was 595.12K shares.

NFG stock’s latest price update

The stock of National Fuel Gas Co (NYSE: NFG) has decreased by -2.78% when compared to last closing price of $91.7.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-29 that National Fuel Gas is breaking out to new highs as U.S. LNG export demand and favorable regulations boost its outlook. NFG’s Appalachian Basin natural gas reserves and rising production estimates position it to benefit from higher natural gas prices and expanded export markets. With 55 years of dividend growth, the company is a Dividend King offering accelerating dividend increases, appealing to long-term income investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NFG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NFG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $107 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NFG reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for NFG stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 28th, 2024.

NFG Trading at 1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +3.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFG fell by -4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.26. In addition, National Fuel Gas Co saw 47.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

DeCarolis Donna L, the President – NFG Dist. Corp. of National Fuel Gas Co, sold 10,000 shares at $62.58 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05 ’24, which means that DeCarolis Donna L is holding 81,519 shares at $625,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for National Fuel Gas Co stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 8.00%, with 2.88% for asset returns.

Based on National Fuel Gas Co (NFG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.39. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.92. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $682.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.