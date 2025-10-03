Evaluating the Impact of 2.58% Increase on Revolve Group Inc’s (RVLV) Stock

The stock of Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) has seen a -2.81% decrease in the past week, with a -5.13% drop in the past month, and a 0.80% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.75% for RVLV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.41% for RVLV’s stock, with a -10.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) Right Now?

Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.07x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RVLV is 40.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.78% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of RVLV was 1.18M shares.

RVLV stock’s latest price update

The stock of Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) has increased by 2.58% when compared to last closing price of $20.9.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) (“Revolve” or the “Company”), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce its participation in the Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference, taking place September 29-30, 2025, at the Parq Hotel and Casino in Vancouver, British Columbia. CEO Myke Clark will present at 2:45pm on September 29th on Revolve’s recent solar project acquisition in Alberta, a key project approval for the late-stage Bright Meadows solar project in Alberta, utility wind project developments in Mexico and new opportunities in the digital infrastructure sector.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVLV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RVLV by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RVLV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $30 based on the research report published on March 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVLV reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for RVLV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to RVLV, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

RVLV Trading at -2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVLV fell by -2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.91. In addition, Revolve Group Inc saw -13.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVLV starting from MMMK Development, Inc., who sold 12,566 shares at the price of $25.94 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, MMMK Development, Inc. now owns 0 shares of Revolve Group Inc, valued at $325,962 using the latest closing price.

Karanikolas Michael, the CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Revolve Group Inc, sold 12,566 shares at $25.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that Karanikolas Michael is holding 0 shares at $325,962 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolve Group Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 10.36%, with 6.56% for asset returns.

Based on Revolve Group Inc (RVLV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $56.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.