Evaluating the Impact of -0.69% Increase on Cousins Properties Inc’s (CUZ) Stock

The stock of Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) has seen a 2.41% increase in the past week, with a -1.06% drop in the past month, and a -2.93% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for CUZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.28% for CUZ’s stock, with a -0.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE: CUZ) Right Now?

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE: CUZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 78.14x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CUZ is 166.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.45% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of CUZ was 1.59M shares.

CUZ stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE: CUZ) has decreased by -0.69% when compared to last closing price of $29.05.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2025 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUZ stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CUZ by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for CUZ in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $31 based on the research report published on July 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUZ reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for CUZ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 07th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to CUZ, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

CUZ Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares sank -1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUZ rose by +2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.93. In addition, Cousins Properties Inc saw -2.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUZ starting from Symes Jeffrey D, who sold 4,612 shares at the price of $29.30 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, Symes Jeffrey D now owns 13,518 shares of Cousins Properties Inc, valued at $135,132 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.69% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cousins Properties Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 1.30%, with 0.72% for asset returns.

Based on Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.74. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $536.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.