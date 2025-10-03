Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, EPRT stock has gone up by 1.87%, with a monthly decline of -3.01% and a quarterly plunge of -6.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.29% for EPRT’s stock, with a -4.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) Right Now?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for EPRT is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EPRT is 197.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.19% of that float. The average trading volume for EPRT on October 03, 2025 was 1.69M shares.

EPRT stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) has jumped by 0.27% compared to previous close of $29.93. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that PRINCETON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; “Essential Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company will release its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, after the market close on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. The Company will host its quarterly earnings conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor R.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPRT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for EPRT by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for EPRT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $35 based on the research report published on October 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPRT reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for EPRT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 15th, 2025.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “Overweight” to EPRT, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on February 12th of the current year.

EPRT Trading at -1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares sank -2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPRT rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.92. In addition, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc saw -12.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPRT starting from Peil A Joseph, who sold 13,227 shares at the price of $32.96 back on Jun 10 ’25. After this action, Peil A Joseph now owns 76,590 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, valued at $435,962 using the latest closing price.

Mavoides Peter M., the President and CEO of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, sold 42,632 shares at $32.02 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29 ’25, which means that Mavoides Peter M. is holding 453,760 shares at $1,365,077 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.63% for the present operating margin

0.99% for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc stands at 0.44%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 6.33%, with 3.87% for asset returns.

Based on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $404.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.