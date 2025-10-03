Enviri Corp (NVRI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NVRI is 76.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.92% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of NVRI was 971.61K shares.

NVRI stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Enviri Corp (NYSE: NVRI) has plunged by -5.71% when compared to previous closing price of $12.25, but the company has seen a -3.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that LONDON, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harsco Environmental, a division of Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI), and a global leader in providing innovative environmental solutions, today announced the signing of two new contracts in Slovakia.

NVRI’s Market Performance

Enviri Corp (NVRI) has experienced a -3.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.24% rise in the past month, and a 31.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for NVRI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.15% for NVRI stock, with a simple moving average of 35.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVRI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for NVRI by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for NVRI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on July 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVRI reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for NVRI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to NVRI, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on May 07th of the previous year.

NVRI Trading at 6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares sank -1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVRI fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.18. In addition, Enviri Corp saw 11.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVRI starting from Hochman Russell C., who purchased 40,127 shares at the price of $6.27 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Hochman Russell C. now owns 120,357 shares of Enviri Corp, valued at $251,596 using the latest closing price.

Vadaketh Tom George, the SVP and CFO of Enviri Corp, purchased 40,297 shares at $6.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14 ’25, which means that Vadaketh Tom George is holding 132,431 shares at $250,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for Enviri Corp stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -35.66%, with -5.55% for asset returns.

Based on Enviri Corp (NVRI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $204.31 million with net debt to EBITDA at 10.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enviri Corp (NVRI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.