Empery Digital Inc (EMPD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Empery Digital Inc (NASDAQ: EMPD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.02% in relation to its previous close of $7.61. However, the company has experienced a 4.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-26 that AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #btc–Empery Digital Executes $50 Million Master Repurchase Agreement and Refinances Outstanding Borrowing Facility.

Is It Worth Investing in Empery Digital Inc (NASDAQ: EMPD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EMPD is also noteworthy at -0.64.

The public float for EMPD is 43.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.56% of that float. The average trading volume of EMPD on October 03, 2025 was 1.11M shares.

EMPD’s Market Performance

EMPD stock saw an increase of 4.12% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.65% and a quarterly increase of 10.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.54% for Empery Digital Inc (EMPD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.85% for EMPD stock, with a simple moving average of -31.95% for the last 200 days.

EMPD Trading at -7.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares surge +14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMPD rose by +4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.48. In addition, Empery Digital Inc saw -88.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EMPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.74% for the present operating margin

-3.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Empery Digital Inc stands at -7.2%. The total capital return value is set at -1.65%. Equity return is now at value -232.22%, with -149.53% for asset returns.

Based on Empery Digital Inc (EMPD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -25.46. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -84.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$44.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 102.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Empery Digital Inc (EMPD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.