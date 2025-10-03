Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EWTX is 0.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EWTX is 74.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.49% of that float. On October 03, 2025, EWTX’s average trading volume was 774.02K shares.

EWTX stock’s latest price update

The stock of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) has increased by 4.10% when compared to last closing price of $15.0. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.71% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (“Edgewise” or the “Company”), (Nasdaq: EWTX), a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for muscular dystrophies and serious cardiac conditions, today announced that on September 30, 2025, Edgewise granted inducement stock options to purchase a total of 247,000 shares of Edgewise’s common stock and awards of inducement restricted stock units (“RSU awards”) covering a total of 15,000 shares of Edgewise’s common stock to 9 new non-executive employees in connection with the commencement of their employment, pursuant to Edgewise’s 2024 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “Inducement Plan”).

EWTX’s Market Performance

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) has experienced a -2.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.81% rise in the past month, and a 23.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.54% for EWTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.97% for EWTX stock, with a simple moving average of -16.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWTX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EWTX by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for EWTX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on September 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EWTX reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for EWTX stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 30th, 2025.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to EWTX, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on April 30th of the current year.

EWTX Trading at 7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares surge +0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWTX fell by -2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.02. In addition, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc saw -42.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWTX starting from Russell Alan J, who sold 100,000 shares at the price of $14.60 back on Aug 26 ’25. After this action, Russell Alan J now owns 23,400 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,459,760 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-82.41% for the present operating margin

-1.11% for the gross margin

The net margin for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc stands at -71.15%. The total capital return value is set at -0.29%. Equity return is now at value -27.41%, with -26.32% for asset returns.

Based on Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -28.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$131.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 756.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.