Ecovyst Inc (ECVT): A Technical Analysis

ECVT has 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ECVT is 112.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ECVT on October 03, 2025 was 1.68M shares.

ECVT stock’s latest price update

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE: ECVT)'s stock price has soared by 3.15% in relation to previous closing price of $8.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ECVT’s Market Performance

Ecovyst Inc (ECVT) has experienced a 1.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.11% drop in the past month, and a 5.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for ECVT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.78% for ECVT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECVT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ECVT by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ECVT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10.50 based on the research report published on September 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ECVT reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ECVT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 11th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ECVT, setting the target price at $10.80 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

ECVT Trading at -0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECVT rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.00. In addition, Ecovyst Inc saw 29.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ECVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecovyst Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value -1.97%, with -0.77% for asset returns.

Based on Ecovyst Inc (ECVT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -11.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $133.77 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ecovyst Inc (ECVT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.