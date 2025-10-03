Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC)’s stock price has plunge by -1.52%relation to previous closing price of $9.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.83% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-30 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Ecopetrol (EC) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) Right Now?

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for EC is at 0.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for EC is 2.06B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.65% of that float. The average trading volume for EC on October 03, 2025 was 1.97M shares.

EC’s Market Performance

The stock of Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) has seen a -4.83% decrease in the past week, with a 0.22% rise in the past month, and a -1.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for EC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.81% for EC stock, with a simple moving average of 0.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for EC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on February 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EC reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for EC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 13th, 2025.

EC Trading at 1.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC fell by -4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.24. In addition, Ecopetrol SA ADR saw 1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.32% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol SA ADR stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 15.94%, with 4.20% for asset returns.

Based on Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $55.75 trillion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.