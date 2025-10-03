e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF)’s stock price has increased by 0.53% compared to its previous closing price of $135.2. However, the company has seen a 3.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–e.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), launched today a clever campaign that gives a whole new meaning to AI: Animal Intelligence. The words of wisdom fueling this content come from some of the smartest sources on the planet, our beloved pets. With universal appeal to every eye, lip and face, e.l.f. Cosmetics is vegan and double-certified cruelty free by both PETA and Leaping Bunny – with premium quality and extraordinary prices. With over 94.

Is It Worth Investing in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) Right Now?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 80.62x compared to its average ratio. ELF has 36-month beta value of 1.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ELF is 55.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELF on October 03, 2025 was 1.98M shares.

ELF’s Market Performance

ELF stock saw an increase of 3.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.42% and a quarterly increase of 3.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.39% for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.66% for ELF stock, with a simple moving average of 34.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $150 based on the research report published on September 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELF reach a price target of $128. The rating they have provided for ELF stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ELF, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

ELF Trading at 7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF rose by +3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.82. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc saw 24.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

MARCHISOTTO KORY, the insider of e.l.f. Beauty Inc, sold 10,812 shares at $150.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17 ’25, which means that MARCHISOTTO KORY is holding 133,976 shares at $1,621,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.71% for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 12.97%, with 7.77% for asset returns.

Based on e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.51. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $206.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.