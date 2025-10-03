Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DRVN is 58.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.84% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of DRVN was 906.25K shares.

DRVN stock’s latest price update

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRVN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.57% compared to its previous closing price of $15.84. However, the company has seen a -2.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that NEW YORK CITY and NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF continues its investigation into Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NasdaqGS: DRVN).

DRVN’s Market Performance

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) has seen a -2.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.45% decline in the past month and a -12.84% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for DRVN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.93% for DRVN stock, with a simple moving average of -6.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRVN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DRVN by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for DRVN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on August 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRVN reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for DRVN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2025.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to DRVN, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on April 04th of the current year.

DRVN Trading at -9.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -18.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRVN fell by -2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.11. In addition, Driven Brands Holdings Inc saw 10.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRVN starting from Fitzpatrick Jonathan G., who sold 110,000 shares at the price of $18.05 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Fitzpatrick Jonathan G. now owns 2,279,453 shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc, valued at $1,985,500 using the latest closing price.

Fitzpatrick Jonathan G., the Director of Driven Brands Holdings Inc, sold 75,000 shares at $18.27 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12 ’25, which means that Fitzpatrick Jonathan G. is holding 2,389,453 shares at $1,370,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.08% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for Driven Brands Holdings Inc stands at -0.14%. The total capital return value is set at -0.05%. Equity return is now at value -34.63%, with -5.78% for asset returns.

Based on Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.8 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.9. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $27.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at -209.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.