DRDGold Ltd. ADR (DRD) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of DRDGold Ltd. ADR (DRD) has gone up by 5.14% for the week, with a 33.00% rise in the past month and a 101.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.68% for DRD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.36% for DRD’s stock, with a 90.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DRDGold Ltd. ADR (NYSE: DRD) Right Now?

DRDGold Ltd. ADR (NYSE: DRD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.54x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DRD is 86.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.91% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of DRD was 655.76K shares.

DRD stock’s latest price update

DRDGold Ltd. ADR (NYSE: DRD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.96% compared to its previous closing price of $28.08. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-30 that Here is how DRDGOLD (DRD) and First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for DRD by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for DRD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $13.75 based on the research report published on September 05, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

DRD Trading at 41.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares surge +34.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRD rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +194.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.97. In addition, DRDGold Ltd. ADR saw 188.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for DRDGold Ltd. ADR stands at 0.24%. The total capital return value is set at 0.22%. Equity return is now at value 28.11%, with 20.43% for asset returns.

Based on DRDGold Ltd. ADR (DRD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 107.73. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 120.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.38 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, DRDGold Ltd. ADR (DRD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.