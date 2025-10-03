Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DEI is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 9 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DEI is 160.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DEI on October 03, 2025 was 1.55M shares.

DEI stock’s latest price update

Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.01% compared to its previous closing price of $15.79. However, the company has seen a 1.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that it plans to release its 2025 third quarter earnings results after market close on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. A live conference call is scheduled for the following day, Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Jordan Kaplan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call along with Peter Seymour, Chief Financial Of.

DEI’s Market Performance

Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) has experienced a 1.17% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.22% drop in the past month, and a -0.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for DEI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.14% for DEI’s stock, with a -1.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for DEI by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for DEI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $16 based on the research report published on October 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DEI reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for DEI stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on July 16th, 2025.

DEI Trading at 0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEI rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.14. In addition, Douglas Emmett Inc saw -11.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for Douglas Emmett Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 1.74%, with 0.38% for asset returns.

Based on Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $590.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.