Diginex Ltd (DGNX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ: DGNX) has jumped by 8.52% compared to previous close of $14.56. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-10-01 that Diginex completed an 8-for-1 stock split and continues to expand through strategic SaaS acquisitions, enhancing its ESG, AI, and cybersecurity capabilities. DGNX reported 57% annual sales growth, driven by strong demand for ESG reporting and supply chain risk management, though net profitability remains a future goal. Recent acquisitions—Matter DK, Resulticks, and Findings—position DGNX as a diversified compliance automation leader, targeting high-growth, multi-billion-dollar markets.

Is It Worth Investing in Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ: DGNX) Right Now?

The public float for DGNX is 184.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DGNX on October 03, 2025 was 1.30M shares.

DGNX’s Market Performance

DGNX’s stock has seen a 19.70% increase for the week, with a 118.23% rise in the past month and a 2192.45% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.46% for Diginex Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.20% for DGNX’s stock, with a 410.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DGNX Trading at 90.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.97%, as shares surge +97.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +112.54% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for DGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.07% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Diginex Ltd stands at -2.55%. The total capital return value is set at -1.78%.

Based on Diginex Ltd (DGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -32.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -20.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$4.68 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1562.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Diginex Ltd (DGNX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.