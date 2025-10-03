Dianthus Therapeutics Inc (DNTH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

DNTH has 36-month beta value of 1.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DNTH is 29.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DNTH on October 03, 2025 was 631.36K shares.

DNTH stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dianthus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNTH) has decreased by -5.14% when compared to last closing price of $38.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that the results of the Phase 2 MaGic trial of claseprubart in generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) will be presented in an oral presentation at the American Association of Neuromuscular and Electromagnetic Medicine (AANEM) Annual Meeting, taking place October 29 to November 1, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

DNTH’s Market Performance

Dianthus Therapeutics Inc (DNTH) has seen a 3.04% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 52.23% gain in the past month and a 95.92% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.37% for DNTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.36% for DNTH’s stock, with a 65.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNTH

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to DNTH, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

DNTH Trading at 32.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares surge +49.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNTH rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.80. In addition, Dianthus Therapeutics Inc saw 34.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNTH starting from Savitz Ryan, who sold 20,000 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Sep 09 ’25. After this action, Savitz Ryan now owns 0 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics Inc, valued at $700,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.77% for the present operating margin

0.98% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dianthus Therapeutics Inc stands at -23.64%. The total capital return value is set at -0.42%. Equity return is now at value -34.71%, with -33.02% for asset returns.

Based on Dianthus Therapeutics Inc (DNTH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -75.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$101.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 242.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dianthus Therapeutics Inc (DNTH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.