DBV Technologies ADR’s (DBVT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, DBVT stock has gone up by 37.80%, with a monthly gain of 34.47% and a quarterly surge of 5.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.16% for DBV Technologies ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.06% for DBVT’s stock, with a 63.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DBV Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of -0.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for DBVT is 17.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of DBVT was 39.03K shares.

DBVT stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DBV Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) has jumped by 21.65% compared to previous close of $10.07. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 37.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that ATS, ASRT and DBVT have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on September 23, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBVT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DBVT by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for DBVT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $7.25 based on the research report published on May 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to DBVT, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

DBVT Trading at 27.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.48%, as shares surge +32.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBVT rose by +37.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +219.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.64. In addition, DBV Technologies ADR saw 250.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBVT starting from Mohideen Pharis, who sold 464 shares at the price of $2.22 back on Jul 29 ’25. After this action, Mohideen Pharis now owns 109,649 shares of DBV Technologies ADR, valued at $1,030 using the latest closing price.

Mohideen Pharis, the Chief Medical Officer of DBV Technologies ADR, sold 397 shares at $1.84 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Mohideen Pharis is holding 110,113 shares at $730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.19% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for DBV Technologies ADR stands at -52.4%. The total capital return value is set at -1.3%. Equity return is now at value -148.53%, with -95.32% for asset returns.

Based on DBV Technologies ADR (DBVT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -10.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$111.18 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 92.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, DBV Technologies ADR (DBVT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.