Davis Commodities Ltd (DTCK) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DTCK is -1.42.

The public float for DTCK is 7.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. On October 03, 2025, DTCK’s average trading volume was 192.10K shares.

DTCK stock’s latest price update

The stock of Davis Commodities Ltd (NASDAQ: DTCK) has increased by 1.09% when compared to last closing price of $0.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that SINGAPORE, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Davis Commodities Limited (Nasdaq: DTCK) announced today that it is reviewing a proposed multi-layered “commodity treasury” framework connected to its Real Yield Token (RYT) initiative. This model is designed to explore how tokenized agricultural reserves, commodity futures, and programmable settlement rails could collectively scale into a multi-billion-dollar liquidity backbone for global agri-finance.

DTCK’s Market Performance

Davis Commodities Ltd (DTCK) has experienced a 2.77% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.98% drop in the past month, and a -0.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.29% for DTCK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.80% for DTCK stock, with a simple moving average of -5.40% for the last 200 days.

DTCK Trading at -4.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.72%, as shares sank -19.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTCK rose by +2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8547. In addition, Davis Commodities Ltd saw -29.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DTCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.02% for the gross margin

The net margin for Davis Commodities Ltd stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at -0.46%. Equity return is now at value -42.14%, with -14.44% for asset returns.

Based on Davis Commodities Ltd (DTCK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.69. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -27.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$3.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 6.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Davis Commodities Ltd (DTCK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.