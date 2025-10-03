Darden Restaurants, Inc (DRI) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc (DRI) has seen a 3.46% increase in the past week, with a -7.10% drop in the past month, and a -12.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for DRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.80% for DRI’s stock, with a -3.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Darden Restaurants, Inc (NYSE: DRI) Right Now?

Darden Restaurants, Inc (NYSE: DRI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74x compared to its average ratio. DRI has 36-month beta value of 0.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DRI is 115.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRI on October 03, 2025 was 1.20M shares.

DRI stock’s latest price update

Darden Restaurants, Inc (NYSE: DRI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.57% in relation to its previous close of $192.4. However, the company has experienced a 3.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. marketbeat.com reported 2025-09-26 that With the major equity indices continuing to sit around record highs, you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s been smooth sailing for investors. But dig a little deeper, especially in non-tech names, and plenty of individual stocks are being punished.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRI stocks, with Melius repeating the rating for DRI by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for DRI in the upcoming period, according to Melius is $240 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRI reach a price target of $250, previously predicting the price at $230. The rating they have provided for DRI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 18th, 2025.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to DRI, setting the target price at $215 in the report published on January 22nd of the current year.

DRI Trading at -4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRI rose by +3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $199.07. In addition, Darden Restaurants, Inc saw 17.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRI starting from Williamson Laura B, who sold 1,157 shares at the price of $204.70 back on Jul 30 ’25. After this action, Williamson Laura B now owns 10,632 shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc, valued at $236,835 using the latest closing price.

Williamson Laura B, the President, LongHorn Steakhouse of Darden Restaurants, Inc, sold 523 shares at $204.65 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30 ’25, which means that Williamson Laura B is holding 5,423 shares at $107,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Darden Restaurants, Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 50.41%, with 9.13% for asset returns.

Based on Darden Restaurants, Inc (DRI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.88 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 131.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Darden Restaurants, Inc (DRI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.