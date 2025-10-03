Cybin Inc (CYBN) Stock Sees a3.85% Increase

In the past week, CYBN stock has gone up by 5.97%, with a monthly gain of 3.33% and a quarterly plunge of -21.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.56% for Cybin Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.67% for CYBN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CYBN is 21.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.83% of that float. On October 03, 2025, CYBN’s average trading volume was 535.27K shares.

CYBN stock’s latest price update

Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.85% compared to its previous closing price of $5.98. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-28 that NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cybin Inc. (“Cybin” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CYBN).

Analysts’ Opinion of CYBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYBN stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for CYBN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CYBN in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $35 based on the research report published on March 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

CYBN Trading at -8.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.34%, as shares surge +3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN rose by +5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.11. In addition, Cybin Inc saw -30.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

The total capital return value is set at -0.56%. Equity return is now at value -53.55%, with -45.55% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$142.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cybin Inc (CYBN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.