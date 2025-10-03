Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.82x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CWK is 230.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.85% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of CWK was 2.28M shares.

CWK stock’s latest price update

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.75% in relation to its previous close of $15.97. However, the company has experienced a 0.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #cre–Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced that it has successfully completed a repricing of approximately $840 million of its Term Loan issued in January 2025 (“Term Loan”) due January 2030. The repricing reduces the applicable interest rate on the Term Loan by 25 basis points from Term SOFR plus 2.75% to Term SOFR plus 2.50%. There are no changes to the maturity of the Term Loan following this repricing and all other terms are substantially unchanged. Previously,.

CWK’s Market Performance

CWK’s stock has risen by 0.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.15% and a quarterly rise of 32.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.51% for Cushman & Wakefield plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.54% for CWK’s stock, with a 28.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CWK by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CWK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $17.50 based on the research report published on August 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citizens JMP, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CWK reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for CWK stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on July 21st, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to CWK, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

CWK Trading at 4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWK rose by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.27. In addition, Cushman & Wakefield plc saw 15.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWK starting from Sun Angela, who sold 6,800 shares at the price of $16.02 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, Sun Angela now owns 46,498 shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc, valued at $108,936 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cushman & Wakefield plc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 11.62%, with 2.76% for asset returns.

Based on Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $501.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.