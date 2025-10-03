Curbline Properties Corp (CURB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Curbline Properties Corp (NYSE: CURB) has surged by 5.22% when compared to previous closing price of $22.82, but the company has seen a 6.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE: CURB), an owner of convenience centers in suburban, high household income communities, announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has authorized a $250 million share repurchase program. Curbline also filed a Form 8-K today related to the implementation of a $250 million “at the market” (ATM) stock offering program. “The implementation of these two programs provides Curbline with additional tools to create stakeholder value a.

Is It Worth Investing in Curbline Properties Corp (NYSE: CURB) Right Now?

Curbline Properties Corp (NYSE: CURB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 151.49x compared to its average ratio. CURB has 36-month beta value of 0.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CURB is 95.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CURB on October 03, 2025 was 588.68K shares.

CURB’s Market Performance

CURB’s stock has seen a 6.72% increase for the week, with a 5.27% rise in the past month and a 7.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for Curbline Properties Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.40% for CURB stock, with a simple moving average of 3.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURB

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CURB reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for CURB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 09th, 2025.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to CURB, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 15th of the current year.

CURB Trading at 6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURB rose by +6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.57. In addition, Curbline Properties Corp saw 7.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURB starting from Lukes David R, who sold 100,000 shares at the price of $22.54 back on Aug 06 ’25. After this action, Lukes David R now owns 945,362 shares of Curbline Properties Corp, valued at $2,253,600 using the latest closing price.

Lukes David R, the President & CEO of Curbline Properties Corp, sold 100,000 shares at $22.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07 ’25, which means that Lukes David R is holding 845,362 shares at $2,245,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for Curbline Properties Corp stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 1.16%, with 1.07% for asset returns.

Based on Curbline Properties Corp (CURB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.54. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 22.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $53.09 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Curbline Properties Corp (CURB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.