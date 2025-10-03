Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (CGEM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGEM) has decreased by -4.17% when compared to last closing price of $6.0. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.01% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that BDTX and Cullinan advance next-gen EGFR inhibitors, but silevertinib’s potential and valuation tilt momentum toward BDTX.

Is It Worth Investing in Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGEM) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is -0.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CGEM is 36.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CGEM on October 03, 2025 was 468.00K shares.

CGEM’s Market Performance

The stock of Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (CGEM) has seen a -4.01% decrease in the past week, with a -25.52% drop in the past month, and a -26.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.76% for CGEM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.29% for CGEM stock, with a simple moving average of -32.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGEM stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CGEM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CGEM in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $24 based on the research report published on August 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CGEM reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for CGEM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 11th, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CGEM, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on May 01st of the previous year.

CGEM Trading at -19.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares sank -16.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGEM fell by -4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.27. In addition, Cullinan Therapeutics Inc saw -65.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGEM starting from Jones Jeffrey Alan, who sold 4,895 shares at the price of $8.53 back on Feb 25 ’25. After this action, Jones Jeffrey Alan now owns 174,164 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics Inc, valued at $41,754 using the latest closing price.

AHMED NADIM, the President and CEO of Cullinan Therapeutics Inc, sold 12,529 shares at $8.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25 ’25, which means that AHMED NADIM is holding 430,621 shares at $106,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGEM

The total capital return value is set at -0.48%. Equity return is now at value -36.01%, with -34.42% for asset returns.

Based on Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (CGEM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -112.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$167.15 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (CGEM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.