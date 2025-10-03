Cross Country Healthcares, Inc (CCRN) Stock Records 0.92% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Cross Country Healthcares, Inc (CCRN) has gone down by -0.15% for the week, with a 2.50% rise in the past month and a 0.92% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.13% for CCRN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.60% for CCRN stock, with a simple moving average of -11.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cross Country Healthcares, Inc (NASDAQ: CCRN) Right Now?

CCRN has 36-month beta value of 0.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CCRN is 30.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCRN on October 03, 2025 was 318.48K shares.

CCRN stock’s latest price update

Cross Country Healthcares, Inc (NASDAQ: CCRN)’s stock price has plunge by -4.65%relation to previous closing price of $13.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.15% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that AGL, PLAY and CCRN have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on October 1, 2025.

CCRN Trading at -1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares sank -3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCRN fell by -0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.48. In addition, Cross Country Healthcares, Inc saw -2.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CCRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cross Country Healthcares, Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value -1.96%, with -1.44% for asset returns.

Based on Cross Country Healthcares, Inc (CCRN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 15.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cross Country Healthcares, Inc (CCRN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.