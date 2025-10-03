Cosmos Health Inc (COSM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ: COSM)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.91% in comparison to its previous close of $1.1, however, the company has experienced a 1.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cosmos Health Inc. (“Cosmos Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Greg Siokas, has issued the following letter to the Company’s shareholders.

Is It Worth Investing in Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ: COSM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COSM is 4.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for COSM is 22.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. On October 03, 2025, COSM’s average trading volume was 802.26K shares.

COSM’s Market Performance

COSM stock saw an increase of 1.83% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 41.65% and a quarterly increase of 161.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.50% for Cosmos Health Inc (COSM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.11% for COSM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 81.59% for the last 200 days.

COSM Trading at 26.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.76%, as shares surge +74.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +126.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COSM rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9478. In addition, Cosmos Health Inc saw 26.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COSM starting from Siokas Grigorios, who purchased 34,004 shares at the price of $0.45 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Siokas Grigorios now owns 6,158,884 shares of Cosmos Health Inc, valued at $15,217 using the latest closing price.

Siokas Grigorios, the Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health Inc, purchased 141,825 shares at $0.44 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Siokas Grigorios is holding 6,124,880 shares at $62,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.27% for the present operating margin

0.1% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cosmos Health Inc stands at -0.28%. The total capital return value is set at -0.48%. Equity return is now at value -52.69%, with -25.06% for asset returns.

Based on Cosmos Health Inc (COSM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -11.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$13.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cosmos Health Inc (COSM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.