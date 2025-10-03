Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) Stock Records -16.98% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) has gone down by -5.01% for the week, with a -8.60% drop in the past month and a -16.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.02% for CRSR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.23% for CRSR stock, with a simple moving average of -9.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) Right Now?

CRSR has 36-month beta value of 1.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CRSR is 45.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRSR on October 03, 2025 was 612.68K shares.

CRSR stock’s latest price update

Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR)’s stock price has plunge by -7.86%relation to previous closing price of $8.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.01% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $CRSR–CORSAIR (Nasdaq: CRSR), a global leader in gaming technology, today announced the launch of two flagship product lines engineered for competitive players and creators: the VANGUARD PRO 96 and VANGUARD 96 Gaming Keyboards, and the SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight Wireless Gaming Mouse. Available immediately worldwide, these new additions extend CORSAIR’s leadership in performance gaming peripherals with breakthrough innovations in speed, precision, and customization. Th.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CRSR by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CRSR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10 based on the research report published on October 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRSR reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for CRSR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 09th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to CRSR, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 17th of the previous year.

CRSR Trading at -9.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares sank -11.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSR fell by -5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.68. In addition, Corsair Gaming Inc saw 14.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSR starting from Kim Sarah Mears, who sold 7,286 shares at the price of $9.20 back on Aug 12 ’25. After this action, Kim Sarah Mears now owns 26,575 shares of Corsair Gaming Inc, valued at $67,056 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Corsair Gaming Inc stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%. Equity return is now at value -13.50%, with -6.85% for asset returns.

Based on Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 21.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at -47.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.