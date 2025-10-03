CoreCivic Inc (CXW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.21% in comparison to its previous close of $20.55, however, the company has experienced a -8.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (“CoreCivic”) announced today that it will release its 2025 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. A live broadcast of CoreCivic’s conference call will begin at 1:30 p.m. central time (2:30 p.m. eastern time) on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) Right Now?

CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.54x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CXW is 104.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.54% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of CXW was 1.01M shares.

CXW’s Market Performance

CXW’s stock has seen a -8.89% decrease for the week, with a -2.89% drop in the past month and a -10.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for CoreCivic Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.22% for CXW’s stock, with a -6.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXW

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CXW reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for CXW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 10th, 2024.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to CXW, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

CXW Trading at -4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXW fell by -8.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.77. In addition, CoreCivic Inc saw 53.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXW starting from Grande Anthony L, who sold 22,500 shares at the price of $21.18 back on Sep 11 ’25. After this action, Grande Anthony L now owns 135,559 shares of CoreCivic Inc, valued at $476,438 using the latest closing price.

Grande Anthony L, the EVP, Chief Development Officer of CoreCivic Inc, sold 12,500 shares at $19.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09 ’25, which means that Grande Anthony L is holding 158,059 shares at $246,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for CoreCivic Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 7.11%, with 3.48% for asset returns.

Based on CoreCivic Inc (CXW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $287.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, CoreCivic Inc (CXW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.